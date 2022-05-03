Submit Release
Arizona State Library Hosting Educational Workshops in Rural Public Libraries throughout May  

PHOENIX – The Arizona State Library has teamed up with library professionals to host several hands-on educational workshops for nonparental caregivers in rural public libraries in May.

It is estimated that family, friends, and neighbors care for seven million children under the age of five in their homes each day, making it the most prevalent form of regular, nonparental childcare.

“Public libraries can be a great support to these caregivers, especially with pre-reading and other learning resources,” said Holly Henley, the Arizona State Librarian. “Caring for the children of family, friends or neighbors is very important work and your library can be a partner in this effort.”

In these free workshops, participants will explore how to make daily routines more exciting and educational by simply talking, singing, and playing. Participants will receive a free activity kit and books to take home.

Here are the scheduled workshops for May:

May 5 – 4pm           Dewey-Humboldt Town Library                          928-632-5049

May 6 – 10am         Colorado River Indian Tribes                             928-669-1332

May 7 – 10am         Huachuca City Library                                       520-456-1063

May 12 - 6:30pm     Main Library - Yuma County Library District      928-782-1871

May 19 – 5pm         Maricopa Library and Cultural Center                520-568-2926

“Throughout the day there are dozens of things caregivers do with children that may not seem like learning opportunities, but learning can happen anytime and anywhere,” Henley said.

Please contact the hosting library to sign up and learn more.

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum & Library Services.

-30-

 

 

