Attorney General Eric Schmitt Statement on Supreme Court Draft Opinion in Dobbs

May 3, 2022, 11:24 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Following a POLITICO report on a leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court that shows that a majority of the Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement:

“We’re encouraged by the draft opinion, and it is consistent with the briefs we’ve submitted to the United States Supreme Court calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. If we’re successful and Roe v. Wadeis overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri.”