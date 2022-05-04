Avaamo launches “AvaamoHR,” a ready-to-deploy virtual assistant for HR offering workplace support in a hybrid world
LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leading provider of conversational AI, launches a new ready-to-deploy virtual assistant solution for HR leaders to optimize hybrid workforce support using Avaamo’s award-winning Conversational AI technology.
“Most organizations are adopting a hybrid workplace model which is placing unmanageable demands on HR and IT teams with requests from employees across different locations and time zones creating a need for automating employee experiences in a natural intuitive way” said Sriram Chakravarthy, co-founder and CTO of Avaamo,. “Since the start of the pandemic, our HR Virtual Assistants have serviced more then 700,000k employees across global enterprises automating millions of queries and reducing significant time and effort for HR team members.”
One of the main challenges HR organizations are facing is to ensure that employees get the most relevant and up to date information on everything from compensation and payroll to policies and benefits, that is localized specific to geography and personalized based on their role and work experience. The AvaamoHR solution solves this challenge by combining conversational intelligence, HR domain expertise and deep integration to various HRMS and existing knowledge systems enabling HR departments and the workforce they serve to automate and transform the employee experience.
Key capabilities of the HR Virtual Assistant:
1. Benefits and Compensation:
Navigating benefits and compensation information can be confusing for employees. That’s because information tends to get outdated quickly and legacy navigation tools continue to shoulder the responsibility of providing employees information and humans are still needed to assist and fill in the gaps. AvaamoHR allows HR departments to reach and engage employees 24/7 through natural, intuitive voice to provide highly personalized and very specific answer to their questions.
• Benefits enrollment/eligibility
• Payroll & taxes
• Bonus
• Recognition and awards
2. HR Case Management
It’s time to free the employee from the tyranny of multiple calls, forms, and repeated outbound confirmation requests that typify HR case management encounters. The Avaamo AI technology integrates with HR applications and analyzes past cases and focusses on resolving cases instantly for users. Using AvaamoHR, organizations can automate this portion of the employee journey and protect valuable live agent time for more complex issues. This approach ensures seamless engagement, including:
• Case resolution
• Case management
• Proactive case notifications
• Status lookup/update
3. Virtual HR Support for Policies
With prebuilt integration to existing HRMS applications and knowledge management systems, HR teams can ensure employees have access to the latest policy information on the device and language of their choice. AvaamoHR can be plugged into existing chat, web, IVR channels, to provide interactive multilingual 24/7 assistance. This enables employee self-service with the option to transfer to a live agent if necessary. The HR Virtual Agent can respond to various policy related questions across the following categories:
• New employee onboarding/off boarding
• Immigration and employment policies
• Guidelines and procedures
• Learning and development
Built on the award-winning Avaamo conversational AI technology, the platform supports rapid deployment combined with flexible configuration, conversational calls-to-action, and rich analytic dashboards to ensure HR leaders can truly modernize their Employee Self-Service (ESS) strategy. Additional information is available at www.avaamo.ai/hr
About Avaamo
Avaamo’s award-winning, conversational AI platform powers voice and Virtual Assistant solutions for HR to improve employee engagement, increase efficiency and improve outcomes. Customers include Ericsson, Intel and Duke Health.
AvaamoPR
“Most organizations are adopting a hybrid workplace model which is placing unmanageable demands on HR and IT teams with requests from employees across different locations and time zones creating a need for automating employee experiences in a natural intuitive way” said Sriram Chakravarthy, co-founder and CTO of Avaamo,. “Since the start of the pandemic, our HR Virtual Assistants have serviced more then 700,000k employees across global enterprises automating millions of queries and reducing significant time and effort for HR team members.”
One of the main challenges HR organizations are facing is to ensure that employees get the most relevant and up to date information on everything from compensation and payroll to policies and benefits, that is localized specific to geography and personalized based on their role and work experience. The AvaamoHR solution solves this challenge by combining conversational intelligence, HR domain expertise and deep integration to various HRMS and existing knowledge systems enabling HR departments and the workforce they serve to automate and transform the employee experience.
Key capabilities of the HR Virtual Assistant:
1. Benefits and Compensation:
Navigating benefits and compensation information can be confusing for employees. That’s because information tends to get outdated quickly and legacy navigation tools continue to shoulder the responsibility of providing employees information and humans are still needed to assist and fill in the gaps. AvaamoHR allows HR departments to reach and engage employees 24/7 through natural, intuitive voice to provide highly personalized and very specific answer to their questions.
• Benefits enrollment/eligibility
• Payroll & taxes
• Bonus
• Recognition and awards
2. HR Case Management
It’s time to free the employee from the tyranny of multiple calls, forms, and repeated outbound confirmation requests that typify HR case management encounters. The Avaamo AI technology integrates with HR applications and analyzes past cases and focusses on resolving cases instantly for users. Using AvaamoHR, organizations can automate this portion of the employee journey and protect valuable live agent time for more complex issues. This approach ensures seamless engagement, including:
• Case resolution
• Case management
• Proactive case notifications
• Status lookup/update
3. Virtual HR Support for Policies
With prebuilt integration to existing HRMS applications and knowledge management systems, HR teams can ensure employees have access to the latest policy information on the device and language of their choice. AvaamoHR can be plugged into existing chat, web, IVR channels, to provide interactive multilingual 24/7 assistance. This enables employee self-service with the option to transfer to a live agent if necessary. The HR Virtual Agent can respond to various policy related questions across the following categories:
• New employee onboarding/off boarding
• Immigration and employment policies
• Guidelines and procedures
• Learning and development
Built on the award-winning Avaamo conversational AI technology, the platform supports rapid deployment combined with flexible configuration, conversational calls-to-action, and rich analytic dashboards to ensure HR leaders can truly modernize their Employee Self-Service (ESS) strategy. Additional information is available at www.avaamo.ai/hr
About Avaamo
Avaamo’s award-winning, conversational AI platform powers voice and Virtual Assistant solutions for HR to improve employee engagement, increase efficiency and improve outcomes. Customers include Ericsson, Intel and Duke Health.
AvaamoPR
avaamo
+1 650-383-5660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introducing AvaamoHR