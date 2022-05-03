Road optimisation in NAPE area improves environment for pedestrians and vehicular circulation and increases area and improves quality of green areas

MACAU, May 3 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is carrying out optimisation works of pavements and carriageways in Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE area). Barrier-free facilities are added to improve pedestrian passage environment, and the green area of pavements is greatly expanded to enhance the comfort of walking. Meanwhile, to respond to public needs and avoid repeat excavations, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) suggested straightening and widening of a section of originally bent carriageway from Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen to Rua Cidade de Sintra and adjusting positions of zebra crossings to further facilitate the dynamic flow of pedestrians and vehicles, enhance the traffic environment in the area and improve traffic safety. Recently, IAM and DSAT have introduced the optimisation proposal to the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the resident and business associations of that area. The construction works will be carried out in phases to reduce the impact on the public.

Some of the road surfaces of pavements in the NAPE area have shown signs of cracks and damage due to subsidence. Meanwhile, comments about the road surface of the section being slippery on rainy days have also been received from the public. IAM launches optimisation works to reorganise a section of road surface from Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen to Rua Cidade de Sintra to improve the pedestrian environment and barrier-free facilities and add green elements. In response to the suggestion of DSAT, reorganisation and facilitation of the dynamic flow of vehicles are also carried out through these optimisation works. Three straight traffic lanes will be set in the originally bent carriageway and the positions of zebra-crossings will be adjusted. Following the traffic reorganisation and adjustment design, IAM will re-pave six sections of pavements in phases, lay anti-slip porous tiles to increase anti-slip properties, add barrier-free access ramp, lower the kerbs at zebra-crossings, lay danger warning tiles and add guidance tiles for the visually impaired to improve the barrier-free walking system in the area. After the reorganisation of the pavements, both covered and non-covered pavements will span a total width of 6 metres.

Furthermore, the area of green areas is increased and the quality is improved. The green area of pavements is increased by more than six times, expanding from the current 128 square metres to 860 square metres. The width of the green belt is also increased from 1 metre to 2.5 metres to enhance the separation of pedestrians and vehicles. Meanwhile, the number of plant species is increased from 9 to 17. Plants including Roystonea regia, Lagerstroemia speciose, Tabebuia chrysotricha, Cordyline fruticose, Codiaeum variegatum“ Van Oosterzeei”, Euphorbia leucocephala, Duranta repens“Variegata”, etc. are added to improve the ornamentation. As for the 123 existing trees, the vast majority are to be preserved in their original positions or transplanted in the same area. A total of 21 trees are affected by the construction works and will be transplanted and preserved in other places such as plant nurseries.

The optimisation works are carried out in phases to minimise the effect on the public’s travel. The various franchises have also been coordinated to carry out the pipe and cable construction works in the relevant road sections to reduce the chance of repeat excavation in the future. The works are estimated to be completed by the 4th quarter of this year. During the work period, DSAT will impose temporary traffic measures and the public are reminded to pay attention to the traffic condition and comply with the on-site arrangements.