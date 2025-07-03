Temporary suspension of IAM electronic services due to maintenance of network provider

MACAU, July 3 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will suspend the services of IAM Connect, Opinions Online and the booking of IAM-related locations from 00:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on 4 July, as these services will be affected by the maintenance work of the network provider during that period. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

