Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,671 in the last 365 days.

Temporary suspension of IAM electronic services due to maintenance of network provider

MACAU, July 3 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will suspend the services of IAM Connect, Opinions Online and the booking of IAM-related locations from 00:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on 4 July, as these services will be affected by the maintenance work of the network provider during that period. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary suspension of IAM electronic services due to maintenance of network provider

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more