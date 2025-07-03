POP MART MACAO CITYWALK attracts over 150,000 persons in the first phase Participation count reaches 620,000 in consumption lucky draw

MACAU, July 3 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and POP MART jointly present the mega cultural tourism project – POP MART MACAO CITYWALK from 6 June to 21 September. Installations of the popular characters Baby Molly, CRYBABY, DIMOO and LABUBU are set up at Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro, Camões Square, St. Augustine’s Square and Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway. Preliminary statistics indicate that the event attracted about 153,000 persons to the installations at the four community districts and the vicinity of POP STATION in the first phase (6 – 28 June). Participation counts reached 620,000 in the consumption lucky draw.

59,000 prizes are won in the first phase

POP MART MACAO CITYWALK features a Macao consumption lucky draw for four phases, From the first phase of 6 – 28 June, 520,000 users had the opportunity to enter the lucky draw by making required-amount purchase via one of the six e-wallets. The total transaction value amounted to 680 million patacas. The participation count in the lucky draw reached 620,000. Participants won about 59,000 limited-edition gifts of POP MART in total.

In this first phase, about 11,500 persons took photos at installations for share on social media in exchange for limited-edition postcards. Because of their enthusiastic participation, all postcards, available in limited quantity, were generally obtained within one hour after the services began daily. POP STATION in Ritz Building at Senado Square attended to about 73,000 persons in total.

Event garners over 36 million online impressions under diverse marketing campaign

MGTO has rolled out a marketing campaign for “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” in advance before the event. The event is spotlighted across the Office’s official platforms on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as well as POP MART’s official platforms. Promotions are also conducted widely by Mainland KOLs through live streams as well as graphic, written and video posts. A total of 190 related posts and videos have been released. “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” has become a hot topic online. The event has garnered over 36 million online impressions by far.

Join lucky draw in four periods to win limited-edition souvenirs of trendy characters

Users can join the “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” consumption lucky draw by making a single purchase at the required value or above (i.e. 100 patacas for e-payment tools from Macao, Thailand and Malaysia, 100 Hong Kong dollars for Hong Kong and 100 RMB for Mainland) at local businesses via payment tools as follows: MPay and Alipay (Macau) from Macao, Alipay from the Chinese mainland, AlipayHK from Hong Kong, True Money from Thailand and Touch ’n Go eWallet from Malaysia. Participants have a chance to win unique gifts themed as “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”.

The lucky draw is conducted in four phases. For each e-payment tool, participants are granted a maximum of three chances to join the lucky draw during each of the four phases. Throughout the entire event period, each individual can enter the lucky draw by purchase via each e-payment tool for 12 times at most. Time-limited gifts are available in each period. Please pay attention to the event periods as follows:

First period (6 – 28 June) – Baby Molly stationery set (folder + notepad set)

Second period (29 June – 26 July) – DIMOO card bag

Third period (27 July – 23 August) – CRYBABY hand towel

Fourth period (24 August – 21 September) – LABUBU mirrored ornament

All four periods (6 June – 21 September) – summer fans and storage bags themed as “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”

Share on social media and collect stamps

Encourage visitors to explore communities

Visitors and residents can take photos at any of the installation locations for share on social media, in exchange for a “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” postcard while stocks last. They can also enjoy collecting the five stamps namely “M”, “A”, “C”, “A” and “O” for “MACAO” at the four installation locations and POP STATION at Senado Square. The fun activity encourages visitors to explore different streets and districts, hence invigorating the community tourism and economy.

Through the above activity, the “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” postcards can be obtained at information stations in each designated district (from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday) and at POP STATION (from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). The postcards are available in limited quantity daily, on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Please visit the website for “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/popmart-macao-citywalk) or follow MGTO’s official platforms on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin for more information about the project.