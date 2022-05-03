UM 36th Portuguese Language Summer Course now open for applications

MACAU, May 3 - The University of Macau (UM) is committed to nurturing Chinese-Portuguese bilingual talent and has been offering a variety of courses for many years. One of these courses, the popular Portuguese Language Summer Course, will continue to be offered online this year between 11 July and 29 July. Students, teachers, translators, and those who are interested in the Portuguese language, aged 16 or above, are welcome to apply. The application deadline is 27 May.

Organised by the Department of Portuguese of UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the 36th Portuguese Language Summer Course will include language courses and thematic courses, which will be held online via Moodle and Zoom between 9:00am and 6:00pm every working day over the period of the summer course. Despite being held online, the summer course will maintain the course content in previous years and will present new language and thematic learning methods to improve students’ Portuguese language skills, expand their sociolinguistic and pragmatic knowledge, and raise their sociocultural skills and intercultural awareness.

The language courses are offered at four different levels (beginner, basic, intermediate and advanced), with 45 hours at each level. Around 15 hours will be devoted to guided autonomous study. The language courses include sessions dedicated to grammar, vocabulary, and other level-appropriate content, which are expected to cultivate students’ various language skills, including writing and speaking. The thematic courses consist of 75 hours of courses on topics such as literature, linguistics, cinema, gastronomy, music, history, and education. In addition, this year’s summer course will offer two important courses, namely Chinese-Portuguese translation and Sino-Lusophone relations, for Portuguese-language professionals in China. Both courses will be taught by renowned translators and academics.

In addition, the summer course will feature lectures given by renowned Portuguese writers, such as Adriana Lisboa, Nuno Júdice, and José Luís Peixoto. These lectures will provide an opportunity for students to interact with the speakers and are expected to broaden the participants’ horizons in Portuguese literature and culture. Students may attend all or some of the courses according to their individual needs. The Department of Portuguese will provide teaching materials for them for the studies of Portuguese language and culture. Upon completion of the summer course, participants will receive a certificate of attendance. Alternatively, students may choose to take a final assessment to obtain a certificate of competence, which will contain a description of the student’ language ability and a list of the courses he or she has attended.

The course is now open for applications. To apply or to learn more about the course, please visit its website at https://fah.um.edu.mo/dportsummercourse2022/ .