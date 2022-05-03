Meperia Launches Implant Management Solution

Automating the ‘Bill Only” and “Bill & Replace” processes in surgery supply chain operations

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meperia, the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market, is pleased to announce its latest innovation: Meperia Implant Management Solution (MIMS).

Meperia President and Chief Executive Officer Phil Oaten said, “Surgical services have been underserved from a supply chain perspective for too long. As the Surgical Service department is the largest single consumer of supplies within the hospital, having the most complexity in terms of product mix, and the majority of non-file transactions, they represent the largest opportunity for performance and revenue improvement. As the leading content company in healthcare, we are excited by the introduction of MIMS and look forward to helping our clients ensure a healthy financial future.”

With the introduction of MIMS, hospitals can now effectively manage the surgical supply chain from pre-op through billing. MIMS is a SaaS application that will ensure that all aspects of cost, usage, contract pricing, utilization/waste, and revenue (through accurate and timely HCPCS coding) are easily maintained. MIMS also provides a simplified way to manage constructs and integrates with your materials management system. MIMS is used by both vendor sales representatives and hospital staff to control implant supplies and to document implant usage in surgical cases for vendor payment processing.

“This artificial intelligence (AI) driven, robust tool checks new items being ordered against our contract master of 1.7 million items, finds and attaches the correct contract and price then posts the contract information to the purchase order (P.O.)," commented Sherri Milam, director of corporate resource management systems and data, Saint Luke’s Health System.

Milam continued, “It was the AI process that ignited thoughts of how we could improve the handling of our BILL ONLY(BO) requisitions. Rather than continuing to use a third-party Implant Management process, which required us to maintain another contract item file, we now provide our BO Vendors with access to MIMS. With secure access to the vendor’s contracted items, they create their case requisitions using our contract item data, then electronically attach associated documents that identify the products used on the case. The requisitions route to our Surgical Team to validate against the patient case record before it is approved and submitted for P.O. issuance. Finally, the P.O. is posted to MIMS allowing the vendor quick access to the authorized Purchase Order for billing.”

Tom Dolan, chief operating officer at DC Medical representing DePuy Synthes Joint Reconstruction said, “Since we began using the application, Meperia Implant Management Solution has significantly decreased the number of days it takes our company to receive a PO from the hospital and the Meperia team has been very accommodating to our needs as a vendor, including providing training and support.”

Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer online shopping. Meperia’s SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization’s spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price, and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data normalization, content management solutions, and our new implant management solution. Learn more at www.meperia.com.



