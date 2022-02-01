University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMC) Chooses Meperia's Full Suite of Products

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meperia, the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market, is pleased to welcome the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMC) to the Meperia family. UMC will implement the full suite of Meperia strategic supply sourcing solutions including Content Management, Spend Management, Contract Management, Implant Management, and Market Intelligence.

Douglas Moser, UMC Director of Supply Chain Services commented, “Meperia's formulary approach to spend management which provides visibility to both GPO and local contracts, along with product pictures and functional equivalents at the point of requisition, will be a game-changer. Requisitioners, buyers, and approvers will now operate within a guided procurement model including guard rails in place to ensure that the right supplies are ordered at the right price and on the right contract."

With this solution, UMC will gain a single, cloud-based item master that will be in sync with their contracts, distributors, manufacturers, and materials system, so their downstream clinical/EHR and revenue cycle systems are receiving clean information. This will allow UMC’s item master to become the source of truth for their organization.

"Our initial engagement with UMC was focused on a one-time data cleanse project. As part of the preparation for that project, the Meperia team conducted an assessment of their supply chain data and was able to identify solid opportunities regarding contract compliance and price variance. Given the demonstrable ROI associated with using the Meperia solutions to address these and other breakpoints, it was a straightforward decision for UMC to select Meperia as a supply chain partner. I have no doubt the project will be an enormous success given the support of UMC’s Chief Financial Officer and Project Executive Sponsor, Jennifer Wakem, as well as the enthusiasm of Douglas Moser and the supply chain team. They are all eager to embrace new technology," said Lance Green, Meperia Vice President of Sales.

About Meperia

Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer online shopping. Meperia’s SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization’s spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price, and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data normalization, content management solutions, and our new implant management solution. Learn more at www.meperia.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Leslie Haan at 563-581-4606, or email lhaan@meperia.com.