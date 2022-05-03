General Motors Corporation Trials The LOBO Advanced Platform System

Access above GM Ramos production paint line LOBO Systems Management Team

GM Ramos Arizpe Assembly in Mexico has chosen LOBO for its new plant paint shop.

It has allowed us to not only save time and money but allows our workers to complete tasks that would otherwise have to be done by outside contractors.” — Boyd Wells

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chevrolet Blazer manufacturing plant has several production lines that require maintenance. Like many tasks of this nature, access to the awkward area is needed 24 hours, seven days a week. Maintenance areas exist directly above the plant shop conveyor systems, and production downtime must be kept to a minimum. Work at height maintenance processes must be controlled and fall under strict OSHA compliance regulations.The fast no tools assembly features of the LOBO System are a perfect fit - hence the trial. Moreover, LOBO can be configured quickly and efficiently into any shape or size. Engineers are product trained by LOBO, which adheres to OSHA and delegates are tested at the end to maximise safe use.GM Wentzville in St Louis, Missouri, has been a successful LOBO customer since 2015, so the concept is not new. LOBO was used for general maintenance activities in and around pipework, robotics, and cabling throughout the production lines.Boyd Wells, UAW Safety Director at GM Wentzville, Missouri, said, "Thank you for coming to our plant and giving us the training to use the LOBO system properly. We have used your system in various parts of our plant where aerial lifts cannot access. The different configurations and ease of use are what makes your system so appealing.I found that our skilled trades workers like the system because it gets them to places they otherwise could not get to and provides them with a sturdy platform to work from. The cost of your system is another appealing part due to the cost of renting traditional scaffolding. I would say we have recovered the cost of your system versus what we would have had to pay to rent scaffolding.The updated training you gave us further enlightened us on the many uses and new ideas on what can be done with the LOBO system. I know we will use the system more often now that you have opened our eyes to the different uses. In addition, your training covered the aspects of the OSHA standard and GM's policies on guard railing, work platforms and accessing these areas. We have implemented an inspection process now and will be able to train our employees further.With safety being the overriding priority within GM, I know your system should be in every GM plant. Because I know without it, our workers would be working harder and not smarter".LOBO Systems CEO Robert Bokros says, " LOBO is a game-changer ; it will reduce costs and reliance on outsourced scaffolding contractors and will increase safety with our detailed training process".

