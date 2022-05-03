2022 Anna Dewdney Read-Together Award Winner
Never Show a T-Rex a Book, by Rashmi Sirdeshpande, illus, by Diane Ewen (Kane Miller), is the winner of the sixth annual Anna Dewdney Read-Together Award.USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penguin Young Readers, the Children’s Book Council, and Every Child a Reader are proud to announce that Never Show a T-Rex a Book, written by Rashmi Sirdeshpande and illustrated by Diane Ewen (Kane Miller, A Division of EDC Publishing), is the winner of the sixth annual Anna Dewdney Read-Together Award.
The Anna Dewdney Read Together Award is given annually to a picture book that is both a superb read aloud and also sparks compassion, empathy, and connection. The award commemorates the life and work of author/illustrator Anna Dewdney and celebrates her commitment to reading with young children and putting books into as many little hands as possible.
Rashmi Sirdeshpande is a lawyer turned children’s author who writes a mix of uplifting and inspiring picture books and illustrated non-fiction. She loves taking big ideas and making them fun and accessible to young readers and cares deeply about representation in books. Her books have been featured in major national newspapers in the UK and have been shortlisted for a number of awards.
Diane Ewen is a British illustrator based in the West Midlands. She has always been in love with art and graduated from the University of Wolverhampton with a B.A. Honours Degree in illustration. Diane hand draws in pencil before painting in watercolor and acrylics, then embellishes using Photoshop. She enjoys constantly developing her style as she progresses. Diane’s books include Never Show a T-Rex a Book, Never Teach a Stegosaurus to do Sums, Seeking Best Friend, and Coming to England. She is the winner of the Queens Knickers Award 2021 and Jericho Prize 2021.
Sirdeshpande and Ewen will share a prize of $1,000 from the Children’s Book Council and Penguin will purchase and donate 250 copies of Never Show a T-Rex a Book to a school, library, or literacy organization of their choice.
The 2022 Honor Books are: Bisa’s Carnaval by Joana Pastro; illus. by Carolina Coroa (Scholastic); Chi Chi the Rescue Dog: Never Give Up by Elizabeth Howell; illus. by Blayne Fox (Brown Books Kids); Don’t Hug Doug (He Doesn’t Like It) by Carrie Finison; illus. by Daniel Wiseman (Penguin Young Readers); In My Mosque by M.O. Yuskel; illus. by Hatem Aly (HarperCollins Children’s Books); and The Whole World Inside Nan’s Soup by Hunter Liguore; illus. by Vikki Zhang (Yeehoo Press)
About Anna Dewdney
Anna Dewdney was the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of Llama Llama Red Pajama. Other award-winning books in the Llama Llama series include Llama Lama and the Bully Goat, Llama Lama Time to Share, Llama Llama Misses Mama, Llama Llama Holiday Drama, and Llama Llama Mad at Mama. Llama Llama Loves to Read was released in May 2018. She was also the author/illustrator of Little Excavator, Nobunny’s Perfect, Roly Poly Pangolin, and Grumpy Gloria. Anna worked as a rural mail carrier and taught at a boys’ boarding school for many years before becoming a full-time author and illustrator. Anna was a committed advocate of literacy, speaking regularly on this topic and publishing articles in the Wall Street Journal and other national outlets.
