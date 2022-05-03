Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims May as Drug Court Month for the Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed the month of May 2022, as “Drug Court Month” for the North Carolina Judicial Branch. This month, treatment courts throughout North Carolina will join more than 4,000 such programs nationwide in celebrating National Drug Court Month.

A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration and tears of joy. Unless, of course, it’s treatment court. Rather than continue to allow individuals with long histories of addiction and crime to cycle through the justice system at great expense to the public, treatment courts use the leverage of the court to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful. Today, drug courts and other treatment courts have proven that a combination of accountability and compassion can save lives while also saving valuable resources and reducing criminal justice costs.

“North Carolina's treatment courts have been working to restore lives and families for 27 years,” said Chief Justice Newby. “We set aside this month to raise awareness that treatment courts can help break the cycle of addiction and crime and encourage hope and healing through recovery.”

Drug Court Month is a celebration of the lives restored through the drug courts. According to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP), this year alone, more than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice system due to addiction will receive the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery.

As of January 2022, there are a total of 61 treatment courts serving 32 North Carolina counties.