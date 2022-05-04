Introducing Curana Health
Three Leading Healthcare Organizations Merge to Revolutionize Care Delivery in Senior Living CommunitiesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three leading organizations that provide healthcare services to senior living communities – Elite Patient Care, Provider Health Services, and AllyAlign Health – have joined forces to form Curana Health. Curana Health’s mission is to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. It is doing this by supporting and driving the growth of value-based healthcare models in senior living communities throughout the country. Curana Health CEO, Mark Price, stated, “Curana Health offers senior living communities a comprehensive set of capabilities to succeed in value-based care. We have a proven track-record of improving the health outcomes and satisfaction of senior living residents while also supporting better business outcomes for senior living communities.”
The combined Curana Health organization spans 26 states and over 1000+ senior living community partners. The organization includes a medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans (AllyAlign Health), and an Accountable Care Organization (Curana Health ACO). The Curana Health Medical Group is comprised of over 400 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants that provide outstanding primary care, post-acute care and other clinical services in senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, life plan communities, assisted living facilities, and memory care facilities. Dr. Antonio Gamboa, President of the Curana Health Medical Group shared, “Curana Health Medical Group’s clinical model brings greater fulfillment to clinicians, better outcomes for patients, and seamless communication with families and facility staff. We are uniquely well-positioned to drive the success of value-based-care programs in senior living communities and look forward to continued rapid growth.”
The Medicare Advantage health plan division of Curana Health will continue to operate under the AllyAlign Health name. AllyAlign supported health plans have demonstrated remarkable results over the last 8 years including a 37% reduction total hospital admissions among Medicare Advantage ISNP members, a 96% rate of satisfaction with clinical services among members, and a 5-STAR rating by CMS (the highest possible) in the first health plan AAH manages that has received a CMS STAR rating. Anne Rote, President of AllyAlign Health, noted that “Each senior living operator we work with has a unique set of goals and needs related to their value-based-care strategy. Being part of Curana Health means we now have a broader menu of potential solutions and powerful new ways that we can bring value to our partners to help address their unique needs and goals.”
The Curana Health ACO is a value-based-care program for original Medicare beneficiaries. “We want to enable the benefits of value-based-care and population health programs for as many residents as possible in the communities with whom we partner, so it’s critical we have solutions for Medicare Advantage, original Medicare, and Medicaid beneficiaries,” noted Price.
A short, animated video about Curana Health can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY1-jixXlHU. For more information about Curana Health and its leaders, mission and services, visit curanahealth.com.
About Curana Health
Curana Health’s mission is to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a combined footprint reaching 26 states and over 1000 senior living facilities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.
About Elite Patient Care
Elite Patient Care (EPC) was founded by physicians with the goals of providing exceptional clinical support to patients and offering a more empowering and supporting environment for clinicians. To learn more, visit elitepatientcare.com.
About Provider Health Services
Provider Health Services (PHS) was created with a mission to enhance the well-being and quality of life of seniors, their family members and their facility partners. For more information, visit providerhealthservices.com.
About AllyAlign Health
AllyAlign Health (AAH) is a leading convener and operator of Medicare Advantage plans designed for senior living residents. For more information visit allyalign.com.
