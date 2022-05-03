Submit Release
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends greetings to newly appointed Prime Minister of Montenegro

LITHUANIA, May 3 - On behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has extended greetings to newly appointed Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic.

‘I avail myself of this opportunity to express my delight at the ever-closer bilateral cooperation between our countries and our joint commitment to further strengthening the NATO Alliance, and building a strong, secure, and open Europe. Let me assure you that the Government of Lithuania continues to strongly support the merits-based EU enlargement policy in the Western Balkans’, reads prime Minister’s letter.

The Prime Minister points out that Russia’s shocking and brutal invasion of Ukraine shows an urgent need for our countries to stay united and increase support to Ukraine.

