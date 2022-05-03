Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 2, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 2 will include the following:

Monday, May 2 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Dorchester Skills Development Symposium, 4128 Highway 78, Dorchester, S.C.

Tuesday, May 3 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Governor’s Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C. Note: Gov. McMaster will be joined by SCDHHS Seceratry Robbie Kerr and three S.C. public school superintendents to discuss the report's findings immediately following the meeting.

Wednesday, May 4 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the first annual South Carolina Career & College Decision Day, State House, north steps, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 4 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Riverbanks Zoo Legislative Day, State House, south steps, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 5 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Superintendent Molly Spearman for the Teacher of the Year press conference, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 5 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the commencement speaker for the Spartanburg Community College commencement, Spartanburg Community College, 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg, S.C.

Thursday, May 5 at approximately 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold media availability immediately following the Governor’s Annual Hurricane Seminar Tabletop Exercise, S.C. Hospital Association, 1000 Center Point Road, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will serve as the commencement speaker for Anderson University’s Spring Commencement, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Sunday, May 8 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 25, 2022, included:

Monday, April 25

12:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Sustainability Summit, 125 Brosnan Forest Road, Dorchester, S.C.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

11:41 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Tuesday, April 26

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster attended South Carolina’s First Renewable Natural Gas Project ribbon cutting, Mercedes-Benz Plant, 8501 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Ladson, S.C.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:50 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Wednesday, April 27

12:21 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Thursday, April 28

3:45 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the funeral for Officer Roy Andrew Barr of the Cayce Police Department, Batesburg-Leesville High School, 600 Summerland Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.

