Meals on Wheels South Florida Awarded Grant From The Jim Moran Foundation

Funds To Support Emergency Meal Program For Homebound Seniors

PLANTATION, FLORIDA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meals on Wheels South Florida was recently the proud recipient of a generous multi-year grant renewal from The Jim Moran Foundation in support of its Emergency Meal Program. The Jim Moran Foundation is a strong ally in caring for older adults, including those who have no physical means to get the food they need when returning home from an extended hospital or rehabilitation stay. Meals on Wheels South Florida is one of the larger of 5,000 Meals on Wheels programs across the country working every day to protect seniors from the threats of isolation and hunger – an effort made possible by generous donors and volunteers who help in communities just like Broward County across America.

The Emergency Meal Program enables Meals on Wheels South Florida to provide meals on an emergency basis at no cost to homebound clients who suddenly find themselves without proper nutrition necessary for their recovery. Most of these older adults live alone and have little or no support systems or family members to lend a helping hand. Coming back from the hospital to a home without food or assistance creates fear and desperation, and too often, poor health outcomes or relapse.

Malnourishment caused by a lack of access to healthy food leads to lower recovery rates, increased re-hospitalization, and unnecessary early institutionalization, or worse. Emergency meals can make the difference between aging with dignity in their homes or long-term hospitalization.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude towards The Jim Moran Foundation for awarding us this grant to provide emergency meals to our homebound seniors,” said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. “Through this partnership, we will continue to be able to provide nutritious meals to thousands of homebound seniors. This is truly a testament to the collaborations that make our community strong.”

Individuals or corporations interested in getting involved with Meals on Wheels South Florida can learn more at mowsoflo.org.



About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Meals on Wheels South Florida is a nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1984. With the dedication of five-hundred volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. Meals on Wheels South Florida is funded under the Older Americans Act and Fair Share Dollars from local municipalities through the State of Florida's Department of Elder Affairs and The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.

About The Jim Moran Foundation

Founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community. The Foundation has invested more than $200 million in education, elder care, family strengthening, after school and youth transitional living initiatives since its inception in 2000 with efforts currently focused in Broward, Palm Beach and Duval counties. Through a long-term grant agreement, The Foundation’s significant funders are JM Family Enterprises, Inc., and its subsidiaries, including Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC. It is located at 100 Jim Moran Blvd., Deerfield Beach, Fla. 33442. To learn more, visit www.jimmoranfoundation.org or call (954) 429-2122.