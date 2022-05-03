Submit Release
Longbow Advantage Announces Launch of The Rebus® Platform’s 3PL Billing

Flexible and transparent billing module will allow 3PLs to automate billing processes for each client across the network

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, today announced the arrival of its newest product to market, Rebus® 3PL Billing.

Rebus 3PL Billing was designed to automate third-party logistics processes, optimizing for time and performance across different clients. It includes unique customer logic that can account for varied billing cycling and payment terms and can easily customize process flows to automate repetitive tasks and generate reports.

“Third-party logistics teams are some of the strongest users of The Rebus Platform. We’ve seen the inefficiencies in the market with the existing systems many of our customers were trying to use,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage. “Those 3PL billing systems require extensive customizations and ultimately don’t provide the flexibility, automation, or data visibility 3PL networks require. We’re excited to extend the Rebus functionality to be able to provide a solution that meets, and in many ways exceeds, the needs of best-in-class third-party logistics providers.”

Longbow has partnered with existing customers to define the requirements for Rebus 3PL Billing and has included them in the beta and release process. This new module is the first innovation brought to the market since Brady moved back into the CEO role earlier this year, having served as Chief Innovator for five years.

Brady continued, “3PL Billing is the first of many exciting announcements coming over the next six months. We are continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible with some of the most complex supply chains in the world as we help them use Rebus to create and maintain competitive advantages in their warehousing and fulfillment strategies.”

Longbow will share more details around the product, including use cases and additional announcements for The Rebus® Platform, at their 2nd annual user conference, NOW 2022, in Boston in October.

