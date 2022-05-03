Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy – Exploring Reverse Merger Opportunity
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is seeking appropriate interest on a Reverse Merger to release its potential.OULU, FINLAND, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy with a strong track record of developing a unique proprietary technology platform for complex biologics including a high value pipeline of biosimilars and noble biologics, in addition to the company’s Biologics CDMO Services is exploring unlocking value by a Reverse Merger. The company’s senior management team is discussing / open to discuss / seeking appropriate interest to present to the Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ Board suitable interest on a Reverse Merger. An ideal partner would be an operational SPAC or listed company with resources in USA/Europe, looking to add a high-value biologics pipeline and biologics CDMO capabilities.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully owned state-of-art 25,000ft² biologics production plant and is a revenue generating and profit-making company with a proven track record of serving innovative big-pharma, medium-size and small-biotech start-up in the USA & Europe for developing and producing small and large biologics production batches. Paras Biopharmaceuticals remained occupied during Covid-19 period in 2020/2021 and is now planning a CapEx to expand its biologics production further to offer bigger size / parallel product / development in production.
“Due to the specialized skills and scientific knowhow of the Paras Biopharmaceuticals team, and along with the company’s unique proprietary technologies, Paras Biopharmaceuticals niche and high-value product pipeline will have enhanced value and a greater delivery outcome following the execution of a suitable partnership. A Reverse Merger is one possibility that the Company’s senior management is exploring to unlocking the company’s potential” says Dr Mark Jackson, Administration lead.
“Reverse merger possibilities with good operational SPAC will provide significant upside for Paras Biopharmaceuticals and merged entity to unlock collective value. Paras Biopharmaceuticals excellent biologics CDMO capabilities and biologics pipeline will add value to collective efforts” say Dr Ashesh Kumar, CEO and Director: Biologics & Licensing. “It will save time on next steps as it will bring strategic advantages”.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals call upon suitable groups looking for an opportunity to consolidate or expand their business and welcomes these introductions and discussions. Suitable groups who are well versed and are active in SPAC Merger / Reverse Merger on such transactions are also welcomed to contact Paras Biopharmaceuticals.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals believes this an excellent opportunity to grow with the joining of hands working with a talented team of professional / management owned / drive company for value unlocking.
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy has established its expertise in the three critical areas of development and licensing of biosimilar production technologies, enabling the development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development and supply of bioprocess enzymes used routinely in biologics development and production.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases. For more information, please see the company pipeline: https://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php
