Nukkleus Inc. completes rebrand to a Blockchain and FinTech business

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the filing of its Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2022, in connection with its proposed business combination with Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: BRLI), Nukkleus Inc (OTC: NUKK) (“Nukkleus”), today launches its new website and brand design. Under the new brand and website, the firm’s subsidiary brands will be united under one suite of assets.

The brand refresh reflects Nukkleus’s latest offerings and its ambition to bring together best-in-class solutions, building on its extensive background in forex software. This latest announcement underpins the firm’s planned transition into innovative new territories in blockchain payments and digital assets.

Nukkleus’s objective is to acquire and scale high-potential blockchain, digital and multi-asset businesses in both retail and institutional markets with the aim of revolutionizing banking payments and investments. It aims to aggregate an industry-leading ecosystem of disruptive blockchain and digital payments brands to navigate common challenges and promote rapid growth. Nukkleus seeks to empower its portfolio businesses to break new ground faster and create pioneering new infrastructures for the digital economy.

Nukkleus COO Jamie Khurshid commented: “We are delighted to have started a new chapter in the Nukkleus journey by relaunching the business as a blockchain technology group with a focus on global cross-border payments and digital asset custody. We look forward to continuing our work with Brilliant Acquisition Corp.”

For further information and to review the new Nukkleus visit: https://nukk.com/

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC: NUKK) is a FinTech group that acquires, builds and scales blockchain and digital financial services businesses. The portfolio serves B2B and institutional clients with the aim of disrupting the banking & investment industry for the better.

