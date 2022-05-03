Burkhan’s Tempus Network leads GMEX Group investment round 

Strategic investment and partnership to develop platforms and projects in innovative digital financial services, commodities and sustainability markets in MENA

- Harnesses GMEX’s MultiHub platform, integrating traditional and decentralized finance

Tempus Network USA LLC (‘Tempus Network’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Burkhan World Investments (‘Burkhan LLC’) announced today that it has agreed terms to lead the institutional investment round into GMEX Group Limited (‘GMEX Group’ or ‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets players, exchanges and post-trade market infrastructure.

The strategic investment will be made via Tempus Network’s nominated Special Purpose Vehicle (‘SPV’) in UAE in collaboration with key Middle Eastern investment institutions, the names of which will be announced in due course. The deal is expected to close during June 2022 subject to necessary approvals, with other strategic and institutional investors also joining the investment round.

Shahal Khan, Chairman of Burkhan and Tempus Network commented: “This strategic partnership between GMEX and the Burkhan ecosystem, including its Tempus Network, which is a new patent pending model of income generation for data users, is designed to meet the expectations of institutions, millennials and generation Z. It serves the goal of bringing digital assets to a wider audience in decentralised and centralised environments as part of a hybrid approach to allow new economic growth to be achieved”.

Hirander Misra, Chairman of GMEX Group said: “Our collaboration with Burkhan focuses on the creation of various digital exchange ecosystems and Joint Ventures (JV’s) in the MENA region. It will deliver interconnected digital infrastructure hubs with global two way distribution. This will leverage GMEX technology and its MultiHub ‘multi-asset network of networks’ in conjunction with Tempus Network and synergise with other Fintechs both through partnerships and investments.”

Burkhan is a long-established investment company started to fulfil a vision to consolidate efforts in bringing to life long term positive impact and change which will aid in the evolution of our society from one that is purely focused on capitalistic consumption to one that is more empathic and giving in its nature. Burkhan owns the Tempus Network that commodifies people’s time and enables them to augment their incomes by earning compensation for their engagement with platforms they love through gamification.

Burkhan Word Investments

Burkhan World Investments (Burkhan) is based in Washington D.C and has been investing in projects that it believes will have a positive impact on our society. Burkhan World is a private company started to fulfil a vision to consolidate efforts in creating to life a long term positive impact and change which will aid in the evolution of our society from one that is purely focused on capitalistic consumption to one that is more empathic and giving in its nature. All projects of Burkhan World are designed to give back to society and to reinvest in fundamental development of the human mind into one that is more aware, responsible, caring and empathetic.

For further information on Burkhan, please visit https://burkhan.world/.

What is Tempus Network?

Tempus Network USA LLC (Tempus Network) is a subsidiary of Burkhan. The new economy created by Tempus Network commodifies people’s time and enables them to augment their incomes by earning compensation for their engagement with platforms they love through gamification. The creator, Shahal Khan, envisions a world where all people, regardless of their educational levels, positioning in society or geography can be valued for their time and energy. A person planting a tree or a person helping to gamify education, all can participate easily in a platform already built, or build one in which people can collaborate to solve a problem or achieve a goal.

For further information on Tempus Network, please visit https://tempus.network/.

About GMEX Group

GMEX is a global market infrastructure vendor providing multi-asset trading, exchange matching engine and post-trade business solutions, and Ecosystem-as-a-Service (EsaaS) technology. GMEX is focusing its efforts on its core Hub & Spoke proposition based on:

GMEX MultiHub Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS): A cloud based digital ‘multi-asset network of networks’ trading and post trade digital market infrastructure platform, with API’s to interconnect and enable 3rd party services for multiple financial participants across traditional and digital asset markets;

GMEX Fusion (Software and SaaS): A hybrid (traditional and digital) exchange and post trade technology software product suite to enable 3rd party financial venue “spoke” nodes into the MultiHub PaaS cloud. The MultiHub has been designed to enable an API-based seamless many-to-many global connectivity to all market participants, including for carbon exchanges, registries are other stakeholders.

For more information visit www.gmex-group.com

or follow us on Twitter @GMEX_Group