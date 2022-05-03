Prime Minister: Constitution of 3 May is an inspiring example for us today

LITHUANIA, May 3 - The 3rd of May is the day of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of the Two Nations, signed back in 1791.

‘The Constitution of 3 May is a testament to the civic maturity of the Commonwealth of the Two Nations and the modern political thought that prevailed therein. The principles of enlightenment on which this Constitution rests show the clear European orientation. The document emerged at time of extraordinary challenges for the Commonwealth, thereby demonstrating the responsibility of its people for their state, their will to reform, and their preference for a culture of agreement and compromise over force. Hence, the Constitution of 3 May is not only an important historical event—the first written Constitution in Europe and the second of its kind in the world—but also an inspiring example for us today’, said the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister sends greetings to Poland on the occasion of the Day of the Constitution of 3 May. According to the Head of Government, this date provides us with yet another opportunity to reflect and celebrate the common achievements of the two nations and take further steps towards closer friendship and strategic partnership between Lithuania and Poland.

‘My Government’s sincere greetings go to all the people of Poland on the occasion of the National Day— the Day of the Constitution’, wrote the Prime Minister in a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.