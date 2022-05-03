BNCM

Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCM)

RENO, NEVADA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (BNCM) Posts

Strong Growth and Financial Results for the Year 2021

BNCM posts its Annual Financial Statements Disclosure reflecting strong growth and revenue results of $43,896,626, Net Operating Income of $10,085,297 and Total Assets of $94,039,459. BNCM’s assets are composed of over $8.3M of shares receivable and cash on hand, while its non-current assets of over $85.695M are composed of investments in Acquired Companies and Digital Assets of Security Tokens and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

BNCM actively supports its subsidiaries and has successfully forged several partnership agreements to propel its business into a fast-expanding company with shares and assets in companies that are involved in asset management, education, healthcare, and technologies. These companies are located and or registered in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

BNCM aims to achieve assets of over $2 billion in the next 5 years through the following strategies:

1st Acquire companies with experienced management, strong growth potentials, robust revenues, significant profits, proven track records, and promising business models, and qualify for listing on the US OTC or NASDAQ Markets within the next 2 to 3 years.

2nd Provide the teams (accountants, auditors, attorneys, market makers, brokers, and consultants) to manage and secure the listing on the US OTC or NASDAQ Markets.

3rd Further innovate Gigsboss’ products and services, market to various networks, and expand in other countries.

4th Expand the accredited online programs of its college, British Cambridge College (BCC), which has trained over 10,000 business and healthcare professionals worldwide.

5th Further develop and promote its Security Tokens and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) marketplace.



About Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC: BNCM)

BNCM is an Asset Management Company that secures its assets by investing in companies with strong growth potentials, robust revenues, significant profits, proven track records, and promising business models with highly experienced management teams that will exceptionally qualify for quotation and or listing on the OTC and or NASDAQ markets within the next 2 to 3 years. The growth of these companies will directly provide more employment opportunities to the communities, improve the economy of the country, and bring greater social change to humanity.

www.bncm.net

About GIGSBOSS

GIGSBOSS is a freelancing platform that empowers the working people to offer their talents and skills while having the freedom to work anytime and anywhere and enables companies to secure the best possible talents for their projects that fit within their budgets. GIGSBOSS aims to improve the lives of people and communities by creating social-economic opportunities for them. GIGSBOSS intends to secure its listing on NASDAQ within the next 5 years.

www.gigsboss.com

About British Cambridge College (BCC)

BCC is an online college that provides a wide range of accredited business and healthcare programs at the most affordable prices. BCC has trained over 10,000 healthcare and business professionals in the last 2 years. BCC programs are accredited by the UK CPD Council and by the Philippine Regulation Commission (PRC) to provide continuing professional development courses for the Councils of Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing and Physical Therapy.

www.britishcambridge.co.uk