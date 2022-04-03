BNCM and GIGSBOSS forms Strategic Partnership with 1DIGITAL

BNCM and GIGSBOSS announce Strategic Partnership Agreement with 1DIGITAL to promote GIGSBOSS Freelance platform.

Bounce Mobile Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCM)

RENO, NEVADA, USA, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (BNCM) and GIGSBOSS are pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with 1DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (1DIGITAL) to promote GIGSBOSS.

GIGSBOSS is a platform that allows freelancers to submit their profiles and search for projects for free, and for customers to submit their projects and search for freelancers worldwide for free.

1DIGITAL is a Philippine registered company engaged in business development, digital marketing and transformation, training, and consultancy. 1DIGITAL will mobilize its resources and networks to promote and secure freelancers for GIGSBOSS with its mission of assisting communities with training opportunities and the capacity to produce income.

1DIGITAL’S CEO, Francisco Amante Erazo Jr. states, "Being an organization that currently assists businesses through content creation, social media ads, promotion, boosting, and CMS, we will work hand in hand with BNCM and GIGSBOSS in its mission by providing income opportunities through freelancing. We are fully committed towards helping GIGSBOSS achieve its goal of over 500,000 active freelancers worldwide."

BNCM and GIGSBOSS CEO, Hatadi Shapiro Supaat states, “We are extremely honored to have 1DIGITAL as an expert in the field of digital marketing, as one of our partners in our mission to improve the economic well-being of communities across the world and reduce unemployment and poverty by providing opportunities for freelancers to post their profiles for free, and the freedom to work anytime and anywhere, while enabling customers to post their projects and search for freelancers for free and within their budgets.”

BNCM is strategically forming partnerships with different organizations to successfully secure freelancers in its aim to achieve 1 million freelancers. BNCM’s roadmap is to put in significant resources towards the growth and success of GIGSBOSS and hope to secure its listing on NASDAQ within the next 5 years.



About Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC: BNCM)

BNCM is an Asset Management Company that secures its assets by investing in companies with strong growth potentials, robust revenues, significant profits, proven track records, and promising business models with highly experienced management teams that will exceptionally qualify for quotation and or listing on the OTC and or NASDAQ markets within the next 2 to 3 years. The growth of these companies will directly provide more employment opportunities to the communities, improve the economy of the country, and bring greater social change to humanity.

https://www.bncm.net/

About GIGSBOSS

GIGSBOSS is a freelancing platform that empowers the working people to offer their talents and skills while having the freedom to work anytime and anywhere and enables companies secure the best possible talents for their projects that fit within their budgets. GIGSBOSS aims to improve the lives of people and communities by creating economic opportunities for them. GIGSBOSS intends to secure its listing on NASDAQ within the next 5 years.

https://www.gigsboss.com/

About 1DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (1DIGITAL)

1DIGITAL is engaged in business development, digital marketing and transformation, training, and consultancy. 1DIGITAL is keen on the partnership with BNCM and GIGSBOSS and will mobilize its resources and networks to promote and secure freelancers for GIGSBOSS with its mission of assisting communities with income and training opportunities.