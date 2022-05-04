DCConnect Global launches the world's first Instant Price Calculator
Instant Price Calculator allows customers to search the price for Data Center Interconnect and Cloud Connect services from 1000 DC PoPs & public cloud platformsSINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its agile and on-demand data center network and cloud connect resources, DCConnect Global has launched the Instant Price Calculator, a free online tool that offers an instant search for the best price and the network path to enterprise customers seeking Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and Cloud Connect services.
The Instant Price Calculator allows customers to easily select any source and destination locations from a list of over 1000 data center locations as well as major public cloud platforms. Customers can select the desired bandwidth between 10Mbps to 1Gbps. Up to 5 possible network paths will be returned from each search with the best available price in the market.
Mr. Henry Lam, CEO at DCConnect stated: “The major building block behind the Instant Price Calculator is composed of two key core components: an advanced pricing mechanism that manages any combinations of pricing schemes, and a robust network path selection engine that provides the best network path based on a set of criteria. Unlike the traditional carrier’s selling process, there will be no more lengthy process for service inquiry. With the advanced pricing logic and network path algorithm developed by DCConnect, we believe there is a huge demand and opportunity for this tool, which offers a simplified and easy access to pricing information.”
Mr. Charmond Tsang, General Manager at DCConnect added: “An enterprise in Singapore can now instantly check the price for a DCI service from its Singapore data center facility connecting to another data center facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Or an enterprise customer in Tokyo can now check the price for a remote data center facility from Frankfurt to the AWS cloud platform in San Jose. Instant Price Calculator enables more organizations to experience our portal and platform and see how simple it can be to connect across the globe.”
The Instant Price Calculator is now available at: https://webpricing.dcconnectglobal.com
About DCConnect
DCConnect, headquartered in Singapore, is an innovator of on-demand connectivity to global data centers and Cloud Service Providers. DCConnect has developed innovative portal connectivity to global data centers and Cloud Providers via a comprehensive user interface. This provides users with a scalable, agile, flexible solution allowing users to define via a virtual port to cost-effectively connect within minutes. DCConnect has recently been awarded the “Best Blockchain Solution Provider of the Year” and “Best Mobility Innovative Provider” from CC Global Awards 2021.
For more information, visit: https://www.dcconnectglobal.com/
