Iconic Artist Greg Hildebrandt & Heavy Metal Magazine Present Rule The Mob A Blockchain Based Collectable Card Game

Rule The Mob is an art collection and blockchain game created directly from the mind iconic artist Greg Hildebrandt.
83 going on 12 that’s how my friends describe me. The older I get the younger I get. Rule the Mob is the first generative art project I have done. Without a doubt it will not be the last”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Hildebrandt is an artist like no other. Known for his iconic film and music posters, he made a name for himself in 1977 with what would become the original Star Wars: A New Hope movie poster. Other notable works include his Mob Rules cover art for Black Sabbath, his run with Marvel in the 90’s and of course, his original character work with Tolkien in the early years of The Lord of the Rings. His work hangs on the walls of every genre loving fan making him one of the most acclaimed & prolific genre artists of all time. Hildebrandt’s newest endeavor has him teaming up with Heavy Metal and artist driven Blockchain company, web3 Artist Fund for his latest project Rule The Mob. A turn based blockchain card game.
— Greg Hildebrandt
Rule The Mob is an art collection and blockchain game created directly from the mind of Hildebrandt. A legend in his own right, he has compiled a series of characters in which you can play as, conquer, and ultimately “rule the mob.” Rules and the full storyline will be released on May 23rd.
The web3 Artist Fund is spearheaded by Heavy Metal CEO Matthew Medney and is designed as a bridge to web3 for artists looking to enter the space but yet to have the resources and tools to do so on their own. Medney & w3AF bridge the gap with financing, branding and tools for artists such as Hildebrandt as they explore the new horizons blockchain technology provides artists in the digital sphere.
Not only does the Rule The Mob collection provide gaming utility and interactive experiences, the art itself will provide NFT airdrops of other art. There will also be art sessions with the legend himself and the ability to stake your NFT for more unique and rare airdrops to come. The community of mobsters will be able to enrich their love of art while competing in a ruthless and fun game. In a partnership with the web3 artist fund and Heavy Metal this new endeavor will feature 11 characters, inclusive of a dimensional tool that allows the players to time travel. Other exciting additions with this mint include a free graphic novel, exclusive art, free in-game items as well as many other incentives. All information about the collectable card game and its utilities can be found at www.rulethemob.xyz
Matt Medney of Heavy Metal & web3 AF says “Of all the artists to grace our eyes with their brush or pencils Greg is by far the most important figure in proliferating science fiction and fantasy to the masses that has ever lived. Bringing that level of talent to the web3 gaming space, we wanted to explore a style that paid homage to his legacy while exploring something more fun, goofy and just wildly insane. Rule The Mob brings the best of Greg, and showcases a collection of generative art that provides the framework to his own web3 universe.”
“83 going on 12, that’s how my friends describe me. And thank God!” As Greg reflects, “The older I get the younger I get and when you are a kid you want to try everything! Rule the Mob is the first generative art project I have done. Without a doubt it will not be the last. Like a kid in a candy store it gave me the opportunity to open up the trap door in my brain and let pure fun fall out. I had a blast creating this for Heavy Metal. I hope you have a blast participating in Rule the Mob.”
About Heavy Metal Magazine:
First published in 1977, Heavy Metal Magazine, the world's foremost illustrated magazine, explores fantastic and surrealistic worlds, alternate realities, science fiction and thrillers, in the past, present, and future. Writers and illustrators from around the world take you to places you never dreamed existed. Heavy Metal Magazine was the first publisher to bring European legends like Moebius, Enki Bilal, and Pepe Moreno to the U.S. while showcasing non-mainstream American superstars like Richard Corben, Vaughn Bode and Frazetta. Heavy Metal Studios, spearheaded by President Tommy Coriale, is developing and producing TV and film content adapted from Heavy Metal’s rich and vast library of original IP. The iconic home of cutting-edge sci-fi, fantasy, and horror stories is moving at warp speed toward the future, so buckle the f*ck up. With CEO Matthew Medney and an incredible team at the helm, Heavy Metal promises to boldly go where no one has gone before. Explore ancient secrets, forgotten worlds and savage future.
About web3 Artist Fund
Founded by Matthew Medney and a group of private investors, web3 Artist Fund is an organization that brings elite and legendary artists / creators to the web3 space. Through financing, strategy, execution and branding w3AF bridges the gap for these creators to have the opportunity to participate in web3 & Blockchain. In addition, w3AF focuses on the education of this new arena so that creators can not only understand the technological prowess of the blockchain but connect in a meaningful way with their new web3 communities.
About Greg Hildebrandt
Star Wars – 1977 Original Movie Poster, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Magic the Gathering, Vintage Pinup, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Illustrated Classics – Alice in Wonderland Etc., Black Sabbath Mob Rules, Vampirella, Classic Car Art, Movie Posters– Clash of Titans, NFT’s with Everscapes in Australia, Generative art projects with Heavy Metal Magazine In 2021 the world changed with the wave of new technology. The world of the NFT began. Greg met with many companies and decided that he would create an exclusive relationship with Heavy Metal and Everscapes for his art to be transformed into animated NFTs.
