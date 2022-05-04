Social NFT Marketplace Orderinbox Announces Award-Winning Web3 Entrepreneur, Rana Taj As Their Vice President, Growth
I am ecstatic and humbled that an entrepreneur of Rana Taj’s caliber is joining our team.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Orderinbox, the social NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace for the metaverse, announced that award-winning entrepreneur Rana Taj is joining the company as Vice President, Growth. In 2021, Taj was recognized as one of BC Business’s Top 30 Under 30, and recently made the Hurun Global U30’s Top 30 Under 30 list for outstanding young businesspeople to watch.
— Dogu Taskiran, CEO, Orderinbox
Taj experienced early success in entrepreneurship as founder of the high school esports start-up GameSeta. Built while he was completing his undergrad at Simon Fraser University, GameSeta was acquired by PlayVersus Inc. in January 2021. Since then, he has continued to be involved in a number of Web3 projects. As founder of Ctrl + Launch Inc., a full service Web3 development company, Taj brings his experience as a leader in the Web3, crypto and NFT space to Orderinbox.
“I am ecstatic and humbled that an entrepreneur of Rana Taj’s caliber is joining our team,” says Dogu Taskiran, CEO of Orderinbox. “With Rana we are looking forward to advancing our user acquisition capabilities and building our global community of creators and collectors that can seamlessly exchange and sell their 1/1 and NFT collections in a simple and accessible way.”
“Blockchain technology provides a unique opportunity for creators – and eventually everyone – to embrace true ownership of their talents and passions, this is why I am so excited to have the opportunity to join Orderinbox,” says Taj. “Orderinbox is a social NFT marketplace designed to make exchanging and selling NFTs simple and accessible. Creators and brands can establish network effects all within our platform, enabling everyone around the world to be part of this inclusive new economy. We are heavily focused on onboarding 1/1 creators and brands, which both present exciting opportunities in this market. I look forward to making my skills, contacts, and experience an integral part of Orderinbox's growth.”
About Orderinbox
Orderinbox is Social Commerce Platform for the Metaverse where creators and collectors meet to trade any digital asset (Art, Music, Movie, Sports Cards, Game Assets, Fashion, Intellectual and Digital Property Etc.) secured with blockchain technology, namely NFTs.
We are building the infrastructure for the new creative economy where creators thrive by connecting directly to relevant audiences who can reward them for their work without any centralized control.
Additional information can be found at: https://www.orderinbox.com/
Septima Yasinowski
Orderinbox
septima@orderinbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other