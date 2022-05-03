Humbleteam Was Featured As A Top App Design Company for 2022 on 99Firms

Humbleteam - Top App Design Company on 99Firms Humbleteam logo

Prague-based digital product design company Humbleteam was featured as one of the top app design companies for 2022 on 99Firms.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product design company Humbleteam was featured as a top app design company for 2022, according to 99Firms. 99Firms is a research-based evaluation platform of the best IT, marketing, and business service and software providers, one of the most reputable ratings on the market.

Earlier this year, Humbleteam was also recognized as a top mobile app design agency by TechReviewer, GoodFirms, Clutch.co, and other ranking platforms. 99Firms included Humbleteam in its Top-15 Leading App Design Companies list. All these awards and recognition prove Humbleteam’s proficiency and expertise in the mobile app design field.

Since its inception, Humbleteam launched over 100 award-winning products for clients from over 20 industries. Partnering with world-known accelerators and seed funds like Techstars, Seedcamp, SWG, and Alliance Capital, the company advised hundreds of startups on product design and strategy. As a result, projects they worked with raised over $1B on the strength of their products.

ABOUT HUMBLTEAM

Humbleteam is a product design agency with locations in Prague (Czechia) and New York (USA). We design products and services that deliver a digital experience at the intersection of user and business needs. As a team of dedicated design enthusiasts, we are continuously exploring design and experimenting. However, we never forget the human-oriented design essentials: we aim to enhance people’s digital experiences, as well as help our clients succeed, no matter the challenge.

ABOUT 99FIRMS

99Firms is a research-based evaluation platform of the best IT, marketing, and business service and software providers, one of the most reputable ratings on the market. 99firms is dedicated to making the process of finding the right online design agency as simple as possible. With help from their team of skilled professionals, they have analyzed and reviewed as many agencies as they could find, compiling a list that would help potential prospects choose which agency will suit their company best.