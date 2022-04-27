Humbleteam Appeared On The List Of Top Web Design Companies in 2022 on MobileAppDaily Humbleteam logo

Humbleteam appeared on the list of top web design companies in 2022 on MobileAppDaily.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product design company Humbleteam was featured as one of the top web design companies, according to MobileAppDaily.com, a leading platform featuring all the latest happenings in the world of mobile apps. Earlier this year, Humbleteam was also recognized as a top mobile app design agency by TechReviewer, GoodFirms, 99Firms, and Clutch.co.

MobileAppDaily named it one of the best web design companies in 2022. The combined successes above illustrate Humbleteam's mastery and competence in web and mobile design, as well as product design know-how. It also fosters the company’s path to industry leadership among product design companies in both Europe and the United States.

Since its inception, Humbleteam launched over 100 award-winning products for clients from over 20 industries. Partnering with world-known accelerators and seed funds like Techstars, Seedcamp, SWG, and Alliance Capital, the company advised hundreds of startups on product design and strategy. As a result, projects they worked with raised over $500M on the strength of their products.

ABOUT HUMBLETEAM

Humbleteam is a product design agency with locations in Prague (Czechia) and New York (USA). We design products and services that deliver a digital experience at the intersection of user and business needs. As a team of dedicated design enthusiasts, we are continuously exploring design and experimenting. However, we never forget the human-oriented design essentials: we aim to enhance people’s digital experiences, as well as help our clients succeed, no matter the challenge.

ABOUT MOBILEAPPDAILY

MobileAppDaily is an unchallenged pioneer of the mobile app industry and caters to the need of the tech geeks who wish to stay abreast with all the latest happenings. They unremittingly update their readers about the latest trends in mobile app technology and tweaks the insights in the best possible way. Right from the upright mobile app reviews to the technological events, and crediting top mobile app development companies to striking in-depth interviews with the industry stalwarts.

