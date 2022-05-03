Wyoming Outdoor Expo starts Thursday

May 5-7 in Casper

5/2/2022 8:53:21 PM

Casper - Want to spend a long weekend learning about fishing, hunting, wildlife and the outdoors — all for free? That’s what you can do when you attend the Wyoming Outdoor Expo May 5 -7 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Wyoming Outdoor Expo is Wyoming’s largest, free outdoor learning event with activities for adults and kids. It’s open to the public each day from 9 a.m - 3 p.m. and offers more than 70 booths featuring hands-on activities and information to learn outdoor skills and explore outside. Participants can visit booths to learn skills like fly casting, use binoculars, navigate using a compass and find a good place to hunt, fish or camp in Wyoming.

"The Wyoming Outdoor Expo is a great opportunity to help folks learn how to enjoy the outdoors and broaden their ideas of exploring outside,” said Kathryn Boswell, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter and angler participation coordinator. “Bring your whole family to have some fun this weekend.”

This year’s Expo will offer special workshops for more in-depth learning. Examples of classes include learning about hunting, dog training, outdoor photography and how to hunt with a compound bow. More details and a schedule of events are posted in the interactive digital program at wyomingexpo.com.

Expo is an event in partnership between Game and Fish, the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources — through the Office of Outdoor Recreation, Visit Casper and the Ford Wyoming Center.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -