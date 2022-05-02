Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of SBA Small Business Disaster Loans Following Eastland Complex Fire

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Texas' request for a disaster declaration in communities affected by the Eastland Complex Fire and granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities.

"Thank you to the U.S. Small Business Administration for providing this much-needed financial assistance to communities affected by the Eastland Complex Fire,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas will continue to work alongside our federal partners to ensure Texans have access to the best resources and support they need as they rebuild and recover from this fire.”

Governor Abbott submitted this request on April 25. Counties included in the declaration are Brown, Callahan, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto, Shackelford, and Stephens.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Starting Tuesday, May 3 at 1 p.m., SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to address questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process, and assist in completing applications. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 1310 East Main St. in Eastland, TX 76448, and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.