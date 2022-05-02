I-10 in the East Valley to close in both directions Friday, May 6, through Monday, May 9

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and allow plenty of extra travel time when Interstate 10 is closed in both directions between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) this weekend.

Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will remove the north face of the Guadalupe Road bridge in preparation for widening work, and Salt River Project crews will conduct utility relocation work during the closure.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to noon Sunday, May 8. The following ramps will also be closed:

The westbound I10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard.

All ramps from westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to westbound I-10.

The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.

The HOV ramp from westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to westbound I-10.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9. The following ramps will be closed:

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway Road and Ray Road.

The westbound US60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60.

Detour Routes

Westbound I-10 Detour: Continue east on the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to Loop 101 (Price Freeway), head north on the Loop 101 to US 60 and travel west to access westbound I-10. Drivers can also travel west and north on the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect to I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 Detour: Exit onto eastbound US 60 and head east to the Loop 101 (Price Freeway), travel south on the Loop 101 and then head west on the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10. Drivers can also head east on the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 (Price Freeway), then travel south to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.