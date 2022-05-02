Pacific Hospital Preservation & Development Authority Programmatic Planning

Commerce seeks a contractor to form and facilitate a work group to develop a housing and services programming plan for utilization of the Pacific Hospital Preservation & Development Authority (PHPDA) Quarters buildings 3 through 10 located at 1147 14th Avenue S, in the City of Seattle, Washington. Information on buildings included in the link below titled “Quarters Buildings Tour Book”. See attached document for details and application.

RFQQ reply by date: June 2, 2022

Download the PHPDA RFQQ (Excel)