Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,232 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposals – Housing Stability for Youth in Courts Grant

Up to $625,000 is available for a minimum of six counties to implement the Housing Stability for Youth in Court (H-SYNC) program. The H-SYNC program is a prevention model designed to identify youth at risk of homelessness within the juvenile court system and refer them and their families to needed prevention, intervention, and housing services.

This solicitation is intended to result in a single contract of no more than $625,000 for – See attached document for more details.

RFP reply by date: June 2, 2022

Download the H-SYNC RFP (Excel)

You just read:

Request for Proposals – Housing Stability for Youth in Courts Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.