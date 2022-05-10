Sriram Padmanabhan and Cymorg Inc. Leading the Way With contextual talent development simulation technology
Sriram Padmanabhan, CEO of Cymorg Inc, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur
Sriram Padmanabhan and the team at Cymorg are leaders at using immersing participants in a simulated environment where they solve problems in their work context. An amazing interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Sriram Padmanabhan, CEO of Cymorg Inc for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Sriram Padmanabhan joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Cymorg Inc
Cymorg improves organizational outcomes by improving the quality of decision-making.
Market-facing employees with a shared understanding of the organization’s priorities, values and strategies tend to collaborate better, and consistently take good decisions.
Cymorg’s unique platform helps transforms employee behavior at scale, despite distributed workforces, busy schedules and constantly evolving market dynamics. Unlike conventional training platforms, Cymorg simulations:
Use interactive experiences, immersing participants in a simulated environment where they solve problems in their work context
Are dynamic and adapt to user input, allowing for repeated practice and use over time
Are accessible anytime / anywhere, minimizing scheduling conflicts and work disruption
Can be hyper-personalized to the needs of each organization, unit and team
Can be rapidly put together in a matter of a few weeks, and easily modified in hours, to keep up with evolving markets and strategies
Come with a rich set of cultural and behavioral insights about the organization, teams, and individuals
Sriram Padmanabhan joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Sriram Padmanabhan discusses the newest offerings of Cymorg Inc, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Sriram Padmanabhan joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Sriram Padmanabhan was amazing. The success of Cymorg Inc is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Sriram Padmanabhan on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Cymorg Inc. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Sriram Padmanabhan who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Sriram Padmanabhan”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
