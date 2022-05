Scholly Announces the Winners of Women of Color in Tech Scholarship, Sponsored by Google

Scholly Women of Color in Tech Scholarship sponsored by Google

Twenty young women of color in computing fields each received $10k towards their education

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scholly — the award-winning mobile app that has helped over 2.5M students and families find over $100 million in scholarships— announces the award recipients of the Women of Color in Tech Scholarship, sponsored by Google. Women students who are Black, Latina, and/or American Indian or Indigenous American and pursuing computing related degrees were invited to apply. Selected students will each receive $10,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.After receiving over two thousand applications, 20 women of color were selected for the scholarship.Congratulations to the following winners:Adaora N., Savannah College of Art and DesignArianna R., University of Wisconsin - MadisonAshley R., New York UniversityChristi B., Stanford UniversityDariana G., New York UniversityDiana H., University of Washington BothellEryn D., Pennsylvania State UniversityFatima O., University of Texas at El PasoJessica R., Oregon State UniversityJimena C., University of Texas at AustinJodie R., University of Wisconsin - MadisonKimahri S., University of Alabama at BirminghamMelodie W., Georgia Institute of TechnologyNandipa S., Northwestern UniversityNardos D., Stanford UniversityNdeye S., Pace UniversityPatricia H., Miami Dade CollegeRachel M., Virginia State UniversitySalaam N., Berea CollegeSonia B., University of Virginia“We're thrilled for the winners and honored to be apart of their journeys as they become the next leaders in the technology industry,” says Scholly founder Christopher Gray. “We will continue to do our part by helping as many women as possible gain access to the resources they need to succeed. We’re so grateful for Google's generosity and their commitment to helping close the gender tech gap.”“Congratulations to all the winners - and applicants - as well! While we were only able to select 20 winners today, we want to let all applicants know how inspired we felt reading your stories and essays. We’re excited to watch you all push forward and persevere — please know there are folks rooting for all of you,” says Code Next Lead Peta-Gay Clarke.Scholly is on a mission to help as many students as possible access financial freedom. In 2021 alone, they distributed over two million dollars in scholarships and COVID-19 relief. For more information visit https://myscholly.com/ About SchollyScholly— the #1 app for winning scholarships and crushing student debt— has helped over 2MM student subscribers win $100 million dollars since 2015. Scholly helps students, graduates, and young professionals access resources and solutions that help them achieve their financial and professional goals. To learn more about Scholly, visit us at myscholly.com.About Code with Google Code with Google is dedicated to closing equity gaps in computer science education by providing the tools, resources and inspiration to help every educator and student unlock their potential with code. Check out coding activities, free resources and more information at g.co/codewithgoogle