Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Releases Guide on How to Treat a Tick Bite

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine have released a guide on how to treat a tick bite. Caring for a tick bite early on can help prevent someone from getting Lyme disease.

Although people can come across ticks year long, many come across them during the warmer seasons as they enjoy their favorite hobbies, including camping, hiking, and golfing. Taking preventative measures can ensure that someone is less likely to get bit and get Lyme disease.

Taking preventative measures such as the following will decrease the likelihood of getting a tick bite:

• Avoid dense vegetation
• Wear protective clothing
• Spray insect repellent
• Clean their pets
• Landscape the yard

If a tick has bitten someone, they should be quick to react. Although a tick typically has to be attached for 36 to 48 hours before the Lyme disease bacterium is transmitted, people should remain proactive.

When returning inside, people should check in hard-to-see places such as in and around the ears, in and around the hair, inside the belly button, around the waist, under the arms, back of the knees, and between the legs. Some ticks can be as small as 2 mm, so it’s essential to carefully check the body.

The first step of treating the bite is to remove the tick quickly and carefully from the skin. Some ticks have barbed feeding tubes, making them difficult to detach, so ensure that it’s removed carefully to prevent further damage to the skin.

Then the bite site should be washed with soap to kill potential bacteria that may have been transferred. People can also use the following home care tips:

• Use a cold pack on the bite for 15 to 20 minutes once an hour.
• Utilize over-the-counter medicines to treat any itching, redness, swelling, or pain.
• Put calamine lotion on the skin may relieve some itching.

If someone is experiencing flu-like symptoms in the coming days, they should consult a doctor for Lyme disease.

At Premier Health and Holistic Medicine, Dr. Ridinger is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in treating Lyme disease. People who have discovered a bullseye rash or have flu-like symptoms can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.

Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
