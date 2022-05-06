Life for Relief and Development Supports Education Sector in Syria
Life For Relief and Development Provides Educational Support in Syria Through Various Sectors Including Primary, Secondary and Higher EducationALEPPO, SYRIA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleppo, Syria - Over the past decade, Syria has been experiencing conflict, disrupting many aspects of daily life, including education. With over 90% of children in need of support as violence, economic crisis and COVID-19 push families to the brink, the country is deprived of education in every sector including primary, secondary and higher education. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been actively involved in supporting educational needs to students, staff and faculty in Syria, by providing them with tools and supplies that are needed to obtain a credible education. The education project in Syria assists Aleppo University, located in the cities of Daraa and Aleppo by supporting the University to extend education for the displaced Syrians. The University provides many areas of study including: Human Medicine , Mathematics, Chemistry, Laws, Dentistry, Economics, Business Administration, Pharmacy, Political Science, Agricultural Engineering, Arts, Arabic Language, English Language, Geography, History, Computer Technology and the College of Education.
“The University of Aleppo has had a positive impact on my life, as it contributed to increasing my academic experiences in such a rough time for Syria, giving me the opportunity to contribute back to society,” said a former graduate and now volunteer of the University of Aleppo.
“I really admire the university’s ability to secure higher education opportunities in the region, especially in these difficult situations,” said an Instructor of Informatics Engineering.
The program also subsidizes many informal elementary, middle and high schools across cities in Syria since formal schools are insecure. With the support of LIFE, 50 schools and multiple universities are able to continue to provide education to students, as well as the opportunity for faculty and staff to make a living to support their families.
“LIFE is proud to be able to have the opportunity to support Syria in the education sector. It is rewarding to see all of the benefits and impact that our work has done from providing job opportunities to faculty and staff, as well as a credible education for students that seek to further their education, despite the lack of resources,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
