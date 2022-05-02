Mayor Bowser and DC Health to Announce New Healthcare Workforce Task Force

(Washington, DC) On Monday, May 2, at 4 pm, Mayor Bowser will be joined by Director of DC Health Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt and community leaders to announce the formation of a new Healthcare Workforce Task Force charged with rebuilding, strengthening, and expanding the District’s healthcare workforce. The 28-member task force will include thought leaders from the healthcare, education and government sectors.

When: Monday, May 2, at 4 pm

Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director, DC Health Dr. Wayne Frederick, President, Howard University Isabella Firth-Shycoff, Board Chair, Forest Hills of DC Where: Forest Hills of DC 4901 Connecticut Avenue, NW *Closest Bus Routes: D32, L2* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Connecticut & Nebraska Avenue, NW* Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media: Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos