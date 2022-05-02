More about GBI and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office Conduct Death Investigation

Submit Release
Brooks County, GA (May 2, 2022) – ﻿GBI agents and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigators have secured arrest warrants for Roberto Andablo Gaona, age 31. Gaona is charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, related to the death of Yessica Baena Torres, age 22.

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 11:38 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the death investigation of Torres, found deceased in a vehicle near the intersection of Troupeville and Studstill Roads in Brooks County, GA.

Torres and Gaona have an infant child together. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Torres.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information with the whereabouts of Gaona or other information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-9323. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

