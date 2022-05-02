Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 5.2.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Judge Joanne Motoike to serve as an Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three. The Governor also announced his appointment of six Superior Court Judges, which include two in Los Angeles County; one in Orange County; one in San Bernardino County; and two in San Diego County.

Fourth District Court of Appeal

Judge Joanne Motoike, 54, of Irvine, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three. She has served as a Judge at the Orange County Superior Court since 2013, where she has served as Presiding Judge of the Juvenile Court from 2018 to 2022. Judge Motoike served as a Senior Deputy Public Defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 2008 to 2013. She was a Trial Attorney at the United Nations Office of the Prosecutor, International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia from 2006 to 2008 and a Deputy Public Defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 1994 to 2006. Judge Motoike earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Richard M. Aronson. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez. Judge Motoike is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $257,562.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Maria Rivas Byrum, 64, of Manhattan Beach, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Byrum has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2019. She was Legal Counsel to the Consulate of Colombia in Los Angeles from 1992 to 2019 and Owner and Attorney at Hamar Family Law Corp. from 1983 to 2019, practicing criminal and family law. Byrum earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jose Sandoval. Byrum is a Democrat.

Lisa M. Strassner, 52, of Agoura Hills, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Strassner has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2015. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 1996 to 2015. Strassner earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State University College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert J. Schuit. She is a Democrat.

Orange County Superior Court

Lindsey E. Martínez, 39, of Brea, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Martínez has served as a Senior Attorney at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three since 2016. She was an Associate at Snell & Wilmer LLP from 2010 to 2016. Martínez earned a Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gregory W. Jones. Martínez is a Democrat. San Bernardino County Superior Court

Joni I. Sinclair, 60, of Rancho Cucamonga, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Sinclair has served as a Commissioner at the Riverside County Superior Court since 2021. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Law Offices of the San Bernardino County Public Defender from 2015 to 2021. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2014 to 2015 and a Contract Juvenile Dependency Attorney at the Juvenile Defense Panel from 2001 to 2014. Sinclair served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Law Offices of the Riverside County Public Defender from 1995 to 2000 and was Legal Editor for Butterworth Legal Publishers from 1992 to 1995. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Howard University School of Law. Sinclair fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephen G. Saleson. She is a Democrat.

San Diego County Superior Court

Alexander M. Calero, 45, of San Diego, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Calero has served as Senior Counsel at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation since 2005. He served as Staff Counsel at the Legislative Counsel of California in 2005. Calero earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edlene C. McKenzie. Calero is a Democrat.

Daniela A. Reali, 44, of San Diego, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Reali has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office since 2005. She was an Associate at the Law Offices of Sheldon Ostroff from 2003 to 2005 and at Grace Brandon Hollis from 2002 to 2003. Reali earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ronald L. Styn. Reali is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $225,074.

