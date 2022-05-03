Digital Cinema United Progresses Expansion Of DCU Connect, It’s Cloud-Based DCP Delivery Platform
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)LOS ANGELES , CA , UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Cinema United (DCU), recently announced the expansion of the organization’s DCU Connect network. The expansion is set to support the theatrical industry’s move to electronic delivery.
DCU was acquired by Liquid Media Group (Liquid) earlier this year. Liquid is a business solutions company that helps independent filmmakers and studios grow and succeed on a global level.
Liquid CEO Ron Thomson commented, “DCU is an integral component of our four-stage business solutions engine, bringing vital technology that puts IP creators of all sizes and types on an even playing field with major studios across production services, international servicing, as well as theatrical and digital distribution. The DCU Connect expansion is a fundamental enhancement of DCU’s product offering, and of great incremental value to independent producers and distributors.”
As a leading technical content services company worldwide, DCU’s services focus on feature and trailer DCP production (Digital Cinema Package) and delivery services.
From October 2021, DCU has brought on countless new independent arthouse cinemas and regional exhibitors and added them to its DCU Connect network, which includes over 500 screens.
These additions include CineLux Theatres, Touchstar Cinemas, Belcourt Theatre (Nashville TN), The Grand (Tacoma WA) and Cinema Arts Centre (Huntington NY). Following the additions, the rollout of Digital Cinema United’s cloud-based DCP delivery platform, will surpass 2,000 locations and 15,000 screens globally.
Free for exhibitors, DCU’s DCP delivery platform only requires an installation of the software needed. The software installation can be carried out remotely in under 25 mins and involves no hardware costs. The platform currently fully integrates with numerous TMS/LMS systems which include Arts Alliance Media’s Screenwriter, GDC and Cinema ACE.
Ronnie Ycong, DCU’s Executive Vice President & GM Americas spoke about the software expansion “DCU’s goal is to ensure content gets on screen securely and in a timely manner, while also supporting the operational efficiency and to drive costs savings for DCU’s exhibition and distribution partners.”
DCU partner Fathom Events, uses DCU Connect for its DCP delievieries “Before selecting DCU as a preferred partner for our DCP deliveries, we did a through search and found DCU to have the most cost-effective, flexible and reliable service domestically,” said Fathom Events Senior VP of Operations & Strategic Partnerships Lynne Schmidt.
She continued “DCU is a trusted and valued Fathom Event partner”.
Additionally to Fathom Events, DCU provides its DCP production and delivery services for over 700 content owners, distributors, filmmakers , advertising providers and event cinemas worldwide. These include Hollywood studios, Iconic Events, Greenwich Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn and Entertainment Studios.
”We view DCU as a key element of Liquid’s revenue growth and are pleased to see its enhanced product offering generating great value to its customers,” added Thomson.
For more information on DCU Connect visit its website here. https://digitalcinemaunited.com/
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
email us here