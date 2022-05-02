Missing Persons Week Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 2, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has declared May 1-7, 2022, as Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan.

The week is commemorated to raise awareness about missing persons, discuss prevention strategies, and promote services and supports available to families of missing persons. It is the ninth year the week has been proclaimed in Saskatchewan.

This year's theme is "Caring for Families One Day at a Time."

"Missing persons cases are always heartbreaking to hear about," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "Families are left with so many unanswered questions, and they live with the uncertainty of not knowing whether their loved ones are safe. This week is an opportunity to show our support to these families and remind them that their loved ones are not forgotten."

According to the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police website, there are 133 long-term missing persons in the province. Long-term missing persons include men, women and children who have been missing for at least six months.

"Individuals go missing for a number of reasons," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "Sometimes by accident, sometimes due to an underlying mental health condition, and unfortunately, sometimes due to violence. If you believe that someone you know may be missing, please contact your local police service. All missing persons cases remain open until that person is found."

Missing Persons Week is organized by the Saskatchewan Missing Persons Partnership (SMPP) as part of its commitment to preventing missing persons cases and supporting families of missing persons. The partnership includes representatives from Indigenous groups, police services, the provincial government and community agencies across the province.

Several in-person and virtual events are scheduled during Missing Persons Week. For a list of events, see the 2022 Events Calendar or visit the SMPP's social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on the supports available to families of missing persons, visit Help for Families of Missing or Murdered Persons | Family and Social Support | Government of Saskatchewan.

