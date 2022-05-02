Submit Release
Additional Case of Avian Influenza Confirmed in Cache County

 

Taylorsville, UT — An additional case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Cache County on Thursday, April 28, at the Zootah facility in Logan by Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) officials.

“The owners of Zootah notified our office of the infected bird immediately,” said Utah State Veterinarian, Dr. Dean Taylor. “They have worked closely with our office on their response plan and implementing proper quarantine measures at their zoo.”

Zootah closed their facility down as soon as the case was confirmed and is under a state-ordered quarantine procedure.

The affected birds, some of which are endangered species, are considered captive wildlife and not poultry. UDAF officials are working with the zoo owners on a specialized response plan to avoid depopulation of these birds.

Officials at UDAF urge bird owners in Utah to continue to be vigilant in checking their birds for symptoms and ensuring they are following good biosecurity practices. Symptoms include high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds. If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact the state veterinarian’s office immediately at statevet@utah.gov. Early reporting and action will help to contain the disease.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. One case of this strain of HPAI has been detected in the United States. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. APHIS has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources.

