Ontario’s Lampkin Foundation Awarded Federal Funding for Emergency Food Pantry
California Non-Profit awarded funds to keep their food pantry open for west-end residents facing food insecurity.
I am very grateful for the food pantry who has been able to provide a sense of comfort and help to my wife and I. We are both senior citizens and our only source of income is my disability benefits.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation received an award in the amount of $7,343 from San Bernardino County's Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). Funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), EFSP boards across the United States determine how to allocate their funds to local human service agencies.
Andrew Gerardo, Lampkin Foundation Admin Specialist, stated, "We are extremely grateful for this new layer of support. We have spent the last 2 years attempting to keep our food pantry open with small local donations. This new funding will undoubtedly help us support more residents residing in the west-end of San Bernardino County who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity."
In addition to this generous support from the San Bernardino County EFSP, the Lampkin Foundation continues to receive support from local business owners and residents. Since it’s addition to the organization in 2020, the food pantry has been supported by grassroots contributions, online donations to its Developing Neighborhood Agriculture Initiative. Priority was given to senior citizens facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate Sponsors of the food pantry included Care Staffing Professionals, Amazon, Sempra Energy, and Transitional Work Solutions.
Eugene Cannida, Owner of AnEu Trucking Company, noted that "We are elated that organizations, such as the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, willingly accept our donations to their pantry. We know the products we deliver to the Foundation are in good care and it’s an honor to know those in the community who are in need have a sound outlet to be fed, which is a basic right. Our company is aware that this is just a small part of the work the Lampkin Foundation is doing and we want to thank the organization for being a hub of reception that serves residents in need."
City of Ontario resident and Food Pantry recipient George Collins said, “I am very grateful for the food pantry who has been able to provide a sense of comfort and help to my wife and I. We are both senior citizens and our only source of income is my disability benefits which isn't much. I enjoy the variety that is provided and I really appreciate that the staff make me feel that they care since they are always asking me how I am doing and if I need any other help.”
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program began in 1983 with a $50 million federal appropriation. The program was created by Congress to help meet the needs of hungry and homeless people throughout the United States and its territories by allocating federal funds for the provision of food and shelter.
The program is governed by a National Board composed of representatives of the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Board is chaired by a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation’s mission is to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments. Their goal is to sponsor and create programs and initiatives that lead to the development of stronger communities and positively impact individuals wanting to lead happier and healthier lives. The Lampkin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization operating programs throughout California that have a significant impact in a wide range of issue areas, including education, economic development, civic engagement, health and wellness, and providing healthy alternatives for under-served communities.
