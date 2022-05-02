STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Vietnam
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 1.0 – General Environmental
Minor revisions to this protocol section have been made to specify orders and procedures for appraisal and approval of plans for environmental renovation and restoration for entities as amended in Article 5 of Decree No.19/2015/ND-CP and Article 2 of Decree No. 40/2019/ND-CP.
Section 2.0 – Air Emissions
Subsection 1 – Air Quality Performance/Emission Standards was updated to reference QCVN 51:2017/BTNMT
National Technical Regulation on Emission for Steel Industry, which replaces the 2013 version; the content was not otherwise changed.
Section 3.0 – Water and Wastewater Management Subsection 1 – Wastewater Treatment (Including Permitting, Facility, Personnel, Reporting, and Recordkeeping) was updated to reference QCVN 52:2017/BTNMT National Technical Regulation on Wastewater of Steel Industry, which replaces the 2013 version; the content was not otherwise changed.
Section 9.0 – Asbestos
Previous Subsection 1 – Asbestos was deleted because Decision No. 1469/QD-TTg Approving the Master Plan
on Development of Vietnam’s Construction Material Industry through 2020, with a Vision Toward 2030, which included the aim to prohibit the use of amphibole asbestos fibers (brown and green asbestos) in roofing panel production, has been repealed. There is currently no specific asbestos-related legislation in Vietnam.
Section 13.0 – Fire Safety
Subsection 1 – Emergency Alarm Systems, Subsection 2 – Emergency Response Plans, Subsection 3 – Emergency Response Teams, and Subsection 5 – Fire Safety, Including Fire Codes have been updated to include Decree No. 136/2020/ND-CP (effective from January 10, 2021), which supersedes the Government’s Decree No. 79/2014/ND-CP (dated July 31, 2014), and details a number of articles and measures of enforcement of the law on fire prevention and fire fighting and the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on fire prevention and fire fighting.
Section 17.0 – Construction Work Site Safety
Subsection 1 – Construction Safety was updated with a new question to specifically include Decree No.
06/2021/ND-CP, which expands upon several regulations regarding the quality management, construction, and maintenance of construction works.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
