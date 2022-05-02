DOH News Release: Hawai‘i State Executive Office on Aging offers assistance to those becoming eligible for Medicare

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi residents who are turning 65 and “graduating” to Medicare are invited to free seminars hosted by the Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) on May 9 and May 27. SHIP is offering virtual presentations to help newly eligible people and to welcome potential volunteers and partners that assist Medicare beneficiaries.

Medicare helps pay for healthcare services for kupuna age 65 and older, as well as those with disabilities or end-stage renal disease. Though the program has many different components and can be challenging to understand and navigate, in 2019, Medicare spent $7,208 on each of Hawaii’s beneficiaries. The federal health insurance program is intended for Medicare beneficiaries in Hawaii which made up 19% of the state’s total population in 2018.

“Project Grad 65”

May 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. “Project Grad 65” is a virtual joint presentation by Hawaii SHIP and the Honolulu office of the Social Security Administration on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The presentation is designed for kupuna turning 65 and “graduating” into Medicare or for those recently enrolled in Medicare. Topics will include Social Security benefits and Medicare Basics, register at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkduuhqzovGdQxuF7fvWHnySsYy1GubXyG

Virtual Open House May 27, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Hawaii SHIP is hosting its third volunteer and partner Open House on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. To learn about the benefits of joining Hawaii SHIP as a volunteer or partner register at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYoc–pqjoqGNdr3Fhu-NJWaVBr5tioqwRG

About Hawaii SHIP

The national SHIP mission is to empower, educate, and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling, and training to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.

Hawaii SHIP, State Health Insurance Assistance Program, is federally funded by the Administration for Community Living and administered by the Hawaii Department of Health, Executive Office on Aging. For 30 years, Hawaii SHIP’s Medicare-certified counselors have provided free, unbiased, local, one-on-one Medicare counseling to beneficiaries, their loved ones, caregivers, and soon-to-be retirees. Hawaii SHIP also offers free, virtual presentations on Medicare-related topics and participate in virtual fairs and exhibits that cater to Medicare-eligible individuals.

# # #

Media Contact:

Wanda Anae-Onishi

Hawaii SHIP Director

[email protected]

(808) 225-9239