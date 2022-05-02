Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,206 in the last 365 days.

Premier’s statement on Eid al-Fitr

CANADA, May 2 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan:

“Today, Muslims in British Columbia and around the world will observe Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Many people will spend the day attending special morning prayers, enjoying meals with friends and family, and exchanging gifts. This year’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations will be special, as we once again welcome the opportunity to see familiar faces and mark this important occasion with loved ones.

“Incredible acts of generosity and compassion, especially for those in need, are central to Eid al-Fitr. Through volunteerism, selfless giving and serving as local leaders, the Muslim community continues to help build a stronger British Columbia.

“On behalf of every British Columbian, I wish all those who observed this holy month a joyous end to Ramadan.

“Eid Mubarak!”

You just read:

Premier’s statement on Eid al-Fitr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.