Premier’s statement on Eid al-Fitr

CANADA, May 2 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan:

“Today, Muslims in British Columbia and around the world will observe Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Many people will spend the day attending special morning prayers, enjoying meals with friends and family, and exchanging gifts. This year’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations will be special, as we once again welcome the opportunity to see familiar faces and mark this important occasion with loved ones.

“Incredible acts of generosity and compassion, especially for those in need, are central to Eid al-Fitr. Through volunteerism, selfless giving and serving as local leaders, the Muslim community continues to help build a stronger British Columbia.

“On behalf of every British Columbian, I wish all those who observed this holy month a joyous end to Ramadan.

“Eid Mubarak!”