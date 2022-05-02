Potatoes join in on the burger fun

CANADA, May 2 - As PEI Burger Love launches its 12th annual campaign, local burger creations will be joined at the table with a lot more PEI potatoes.

This May, a special edition 'PEI Burger and Potato Love' sees participating restaurants featuring a 'Potato Pairing' that customers can purchase along with their PEI Burger Love burger entry.

“PEI Burger Love is a campaign that has helped promote and utilize local Island products for over 10 years. We know that our local potato industry has been through difficult times, so it is great to see creative spud creations included in this year’s event.” - Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson

Some of the Potato Pairings include loaded baked potatoes, wedges, poutine, hasselbacks, golden nuggets, bites, potato salad, and numerous fry dishes with various toppings and seasonings.

As for the gourmet burgers Islanders have come to know and love, this year's line-up features unique toppings such as curry gravy, chili pork loin, panko-fried double cream brie, peach bourbon jam, deep fried kale, and pickled portobello mushrooms.

"Here on PEI, we know that it has been a difficult year for our potato farmers," said Ron Maynard, President of presenting partner, PEI Federation of Agriculture. "Welcoming potatoes to the campaign is one way of showing support to the industry, and helps set the stage for a successful season in a tasty way."

This year, burger fans will enjoy 20 burger contenders from 22 different locations across PEI from Alberton to Fortune.

"We’re very excited about the potato and burger creations that are being served up for Islanders and visitors alike, and we know there’s a delicious burger out there for everybody," said Melody Dover of Fresh Media, the agency behind the campaign.

In addition to Island beef and PEI potatoes, the campaign also features the most contests ever to date with prizing including airfare to fly a friend home for burgers, free fries for a year, tickets to the upcoming Tell Tale Harbour performance, foodie prizes from thirteen different Island-based companies, plus grand prizes awarded at the end of the campaign.

Over the past eleven campaigns, PEI Burger Love has sold 1.3 million burgers with sales equaling over $18 million. As well, the Give Back Burger charitable component has raised over $300,000 since launching four years ago, with $1 each burger sold throughout the campaign from participating Give Back restaurants going to Anderson House.

For all the tasty details, and to vote for the 2022 Most Loved Burger, visit PEI Burger & Potato Love . The campaign wraps up on May 31st.

Media contact(s): Melody Dover Fresh Media 902-367-3233 melody@freshmedia.ca Kip Ready Department of Agriculture and Land 902-314-3407 kjready@gov.pe.ca