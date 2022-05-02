NationalNutrition.ca Awarded Alignable's 2022 Local Business Of The Year
National Nutrition.ca, awarded this years Business of the Year Award from Alignable, an online networking site for businessesORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top online natural health store, National Nutrition.ca, was awarded this years Business of the Year Award from Alignable, an online networking site for businesses. This Linkedin-owned platform hosts an annual contest that allows members to vote for their favourite business; and a winner is selected in each region. This year, from Canada and the U.S., there was a combined total of 2,400 companies nominated; and out of 800 businesses in the Orillia area, National Nutrition was victorious in their region.
2022: Best Year Yet for Alignable Awards
2022 marked the best and most popular year for Alignable’s competition. This year, the competition had over 160,000 votes and over 32,000 testimonials that were posted; and National Nutrition received a notable amount of said recommendations. Alignable witnessed more businesses being nominated than ever before and ultimately saw a 64% increase in the involvement in this year's competition compared to previous years.
“Our Customers are What Truly Makes Us Successful”
"We were very happy to hear we received this award from Alignable. We wouldn’t be who or where we are without our customers and professional colleagues - they’re what truly makes NN successful.”, says National Nutrition CEO Darren Firth.
He further mentions, "We want to share thanks to all of you who voted and to our loyal NN family. We are honoured to be entrusted in helping you take care of your health, and grateful every day that because of you, we get to continue to do what we love.”
This Award is Special Because it Emphasizes the Importance of Community
Since its founding, the National Nutrition team has been dedicated to their community. They support local charities and businesses, and aside from the Naturopaths and Holistic Nutritionists they have on staff, they also work with a large list of local natural health care practitioners.
Kelly F, NN’s Art Director & Social Media Manager mentions: “We have worked hard to provide a local experience to our online customers. Whether you’re near or far, you feel part of the NN family and receive the same care. We empower our community through informative articles and educational seminars and events. This award is special because fostering and growing our community is important to us and it shows that dedication is valued amongst our local and national community.” Kelly also adds that “we couldn’t have won this without them, so this award belongs to our community as much as it belongs to us.”
Not Their First Rodeo
While it may not come as a surprise, this award isn’t National Nutrition’s first. The company has been voted Canada’s Best Health Food Store by the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) members in 2014, 2017, & 2019.
You can view National Nutrition’s full list of awards by visiting their Awards and Credentials section.
About National Nutrition
For over two decades, National Nutrition.ca has been the leading online vitamin and supplement store in Canada; and through the years, has remained customer-focused. They’re committed to providing knowledgeable resources for their customers to learn from in both video format on their Youtube Channel and written health-related articles on their website.
