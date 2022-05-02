Call for Nominations for New Mental Health and Addictions Care Award

CANADA, May 2 - Nominations for a new national award for innovation in mental health and addictions care are now open to people and organizations across the province.

The Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care, launched by Canada’s Premiers in February at a Council of the Federation meeting, recognizes the contributions and excellence of a person or organization that is improving mental health and addictions care through innovation. The award recipient will receive $5,000; each province and territory will select a winner.

“There are individuals and organizations across this province that are doing incredible things to help improve access and support for those with mental health challenges,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This award is a great opportunity to recognize these contributions and encourage more innovation to support delivering services and reducing stigma.”

The award is open to all community-led, private sector and academic initiatives that contribute to the mental health and well-being of Nova Scotians. The winner is selected by a review committee chaired by a representative of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

The award recipient will be announced this summer. Recipients from each province and territory will also be recognized nationally and featured to promote innovation and collaboration across Canada.

Nomination forms are available at: https://www.mentalhealthns.ca/cof-award . The deadline for nominations is May 31.

Quotes: Over the past two years, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia has seen so many community organizations step up to support the mental health and well-being of Nova Scotians. The Foundation is delighted to partner with the province to recognize the outstanding contribution of leaders in our mental health community. Starr Cunningham, President and CEO, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts: the Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial premiers; it enables premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments and show leadership on important issues

Additional Resources: In spring 2021, the Council of the Federation launched a 13-episode podcast to highlight innovative initiatives in mental health and addictions in each province and territory: https://www.canadaspremiers.ca/podcast/

-30-